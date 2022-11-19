Two Days Back

Not Available

Five-year-old Emma follows a feral boy into the woods and is lost for two days. Remembering nothing of her ordeal, she avoids the woods, until seventeen years later when she accompanies a group of environmental students up a mountain to catch forestry students suspected of illegal foresting. When people go missing and bodies begin to surface, the groups join forces, but before they can make it back down the mountain, they stumble across a hunter's cabin and Emma comes face to face with the dark mystery of her past.