Not Available

Two Deaths of Henry Baker

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    When the famous outlaw Henry Baker is released from prison after 25 years, old friends and enemies are waiting for him. The son he left behind, entrusted to watch over his ill-gotten riches. A bearded vagrant with a pistol and a decades-old bullet scar in his stomach. An alcohol soaked deputy with half an ear on one side. And a burned out street hustler with a sick mother and a festering vendetta. They trail Henry to a dilapidated hotel where he plans to reunite with his son and the secret bag of gold he left behind.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images