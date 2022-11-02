Not Available

    Mexican director Enrique Begne's drama Two Embraces (AKA Dos Abrazos, 2007) follows four lonely and disenfranchised urbanites in contemporary Mexico City: a preteen boy under tremendous emotional strain, the pretty cashier with whom he is infatuated, an enraged and embittered cabbie, and the estranged daughter of one of his fares. Per the film's title, these characters pair off, finding unexpected hope and salvation in one another.

    Cast

    		Maya ZapataSilvina
    		Jorge ZárateJoaquín
    		Ximena SariñanaLaura
    		Carmen BeatoLucía
    		Alan ChávezJorge
    		Alan SánchezTito

