Jessica has it all: smarts, beauty, and an engagement to handsome, wealthy businessman Matthew. She's also a gold digging, hustling sociopath and pathological liar who will stop at nothing to keep her luxurious lifestyle. Matthew's mother (Mama) comes to visit unannounced and has an instant dislike for Jessica and objects to their engagement. Mama catches Jessica cheating on Matthew which leads to Mama having a stroke. Mama recovers from the stroke with a good prognosis. Killing the tough Italian Mama is no easy task and, after a couple of failed attempts, Jessica is in a race against time to silence Mama forever.