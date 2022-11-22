Not Available

One of the films I remade was a film that used two faces in it from a short little three-minute film that I made for the Henry Mancini television program back in 1973. The two main characters in that film were a prostitute and a junkie, and because of that, it was never shown on television. So I thought I would rework that film, copied those two faces and took the last two seconds of the film of the two faces and stretched them each to 12 ½ minutes. I made a 25 minute film out of two faces. - James Benning