Two Faces of My Girlfriend

From failing at job interviews, to being a 30-year-old virgin, Gu Chang seriously can’t catch a break. But that all changes when he meets Ah Ni, a lovely and innocent woman who makes Gu Chang think his luck has finally turned for the better — until her split personality Ha Ni rudely emerges during their first kiss. Between Ah Ni's sweet nothings and Ha Ni's abusive high kicks, can Gu Chang handle two girlfriends at once?