Two Fisted

Ty Sabala wants to change his life. After living on the fringes of society and scraping by in the underworld on the strength of his fists alone, he returns home to find that things there have changed as well. He undertakes a vigilante mission to set things right, but finds himself drawn into fighting and boxing in a lifestyle similar to that we he tried to leave behind. Finally, Sabala undertakes one final, bare-knuckle brawl that will free his soul if he can escape with his life.