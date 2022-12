Not Available

Our home is a fragile flower. Milk and honey. Cocoa and hell. Everyone pets their own bunny. The feeling is lovely. Vanilla cake... A moody portrayal of the moment we stop loving others and fall in love with our fantasies. If we cannot understand each other, maybe our avatars can find a common language? But whatever lies below the surface should stay that way. We are fine. Our lives are milk and honey. Everyone pets their own bunny.