Two Girls and a Baby

Catherine and Liz want to have a baby - well, Catherine does anyway. Doesn't she realize this will change everything? Probably not. Spending hours on the phone with the sperm bank doesn't leave a lot of time to think about family matters. A humorous drama dealing with the current debate on the very real issue of gay and lesbian couples starting families, IVF programs and the evolving community attitudes towards these changes. A buoyant and entertaining journey through dial-up sperm banks, relationships and baby clothes.