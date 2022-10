Not Available

Hun(CHA Tae-hyun) is a famous Casanova who works as a part-time valet parker at a bar. He suffers from a huge amount of credit card debt, since he has spent money on his girls. Meanwhile, Hun's usurer hires Joong-tae(PARK Joong-hun) to threaten Hun for getting his money back. One day, Hun and Joong-tae witness a murder scene, and they fall into the real trouble.