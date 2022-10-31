Two Guys from Milwaukee

Balkan Prince Henry has two wishes, to meet Lauren Bacall and see the "real" America. He befriends cabbie Buzz Williams and, without knowing the microphone is live, the two stage a debate on democracy versus monarchy broadcast back to the Prince's homeland. A plebiscite there puts Henry out of a job. Flying to MIlwaukee to become a beer salesman, he meets Bacall on the seat next to his, but a tap on his shoulder means he must give up his seat (and dream) to Bogie.
|Dennis Morgan
|Prince Henry
|Jack Carson
|Buzz Williams
|Joan Leslie
|Connie Reed
|Janis Paige
|Polly
|S.Z. Sakall
|Count Oswald
|Patti Brady
|Peggy
View Full Cast >