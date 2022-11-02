1930

Two Hearts in Waltz Time

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 10th, 1930

Studio

Not Available

Nicki and Vicki, two librettists who also happen to be brothers, are presently in collaboration with composer Toni. All too aware of Toni's amorous escapades, Nicki and Vicki try to keep the existence of their pretty sister Hedi a secret. Suffering from an acute case of writers' block (he has yet to find an inspiration for his next production), Toni throws a huge party, which is boycotted by his friends and associates so that he'll keep his mind on his work.

Cast

Walter JanssenToni Hofer - ein Operettenkomponist
Oskar KarlweisNicky Mahler - Librettist
Willi ForstVicky Mahler - Librettist
Irene EisingerAnni Lohmeier
S.Z. SakallDer Theaterdirektor
Karl EtlingerDer Kassierer Schlesinger

