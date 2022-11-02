Two Hearts in Waltz Time

Nicki and Vicki, two librettists who also happen to be brothers, are presently in collaboration with composer Toni. All too aware of Toni's amorous escapades, Nicki and Vicki try to keep the existence of their pretty sister Hedi a secret. Suffering from an acute case of writers' block (he has yet to find an inspiration for his next production), Toni throws a huge party, which is boycotted by his friends and associates so that he'll keep his mind on his work.
|Walter Janssen
|Toni Hofer - ein Operettenkomponist
|Oskar Karlweis
|Nicky Mahler - Librettist
|Willi Forst
|Vicky Mahler - Librettist
|Irene Eisinger
|Anni Lohmeier
|S.Z. Sakall
|Der Theaterdirektor
|Karl Etlinger
|Der Kassierer Schlesinger
