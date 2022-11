Not Available

94 years old, Russia. An old BMW drove into an abandoned precast concrete plant. Two men in leather jackets went to the trunk, took out a shovel, a man and his knapsack. One of them indicated the place, the second loaded the Makarov. Only the word "Dig" slipped out in an orderly tone. The man looked around, picked up a shovel and, without any questions, began to dig his own grave. Such a calm behavior under the circumstances raised doubts about one of the bandits.