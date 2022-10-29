Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

Not Available

Welcome to the monotonous, oppressive modern American byproduct of suburban sprawl: the urban strip-mall. Native to this environment and products of outdated pop culture are Rob (Mark Greenfield) and Manny (Coolio), the unsuccessful, unrefined and uncouth sales force behind Affordable Mattress. When new employee Isabelle (Rocío Verdejo) is hired in hopes of improving dismal sales, some things do change and after recruiting fellow strip-mall burnout Martin (C. Clayton Blackwell), she's got everyone working together to split a common goal - 200,000 dollars.