Two in the rain

Oleg is the owner of a construction company, he has everything - money, health, success, beautiful women. One of the directions of his business is the demolition of old houses and the construction of new elite housing in their place. One day, a meeting breaks down at Oleg ... gasoline runs out ... a mobile phone discharges. The evening ends with a classic scuffle in the bar. Wet, frozen, beaten Oleg, Dasha, a waitress, brings her home. Further, according to the "laws of the genre", LOVE arises between the heroes. But Dasha accidentally learns that 2 years ago Oleg’s company not only demolished the beautiful house where she lived with her grandmother, but also broke her entire destiny ....