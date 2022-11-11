Two Kinds of Love

Not Available

Fred Watson, ravaged by consumption, travels to the lonely country known as Dead Man's Gulch in hopes of regaining his health. Accompanying Fred is his family, comprised of Kate, his son Bobbie and dog Mickey. Coming upon two shacks, they meet Bill Dorgan, a rough-bearded hermit who, after leering at Kate, invites the family to occupy the deserted cabin owned by Bill Mason, imprisoned for the murder of his partner. Meanwhile, his innocence established, Mason is pardoned from jail and returns to his cabin, bitter against the world. Gradually he is softened by Kate's charms and confides to her that he is searching for the gold that he and his partner had hidden years before, but is hampered by a missing section of the treasure map which disappeared the night of his partner's death.