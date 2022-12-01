Not Available

Floating carefree in a water taxi, two people have sunk into love through weekly exchanges on the Aquabus. Devon, a 22-year-old art school student, and Rachel, a 41-year-old architect, have created an escape from their everyday life where they can share unhurried flirtations about love, life and the shades in between. While their relationship only exists between docks on a boat ride - on this day we come to discover that their time together also has a number of predefined stops. When Devon wants to move their relationship to the next level, we quickly understand the different worlds they come from. Through a unique partnership, this film examines whether some types of love can only exist in finite spaces and time.