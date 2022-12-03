Not Available

Two Komachis

    One of the Angels of Death comes to the Earth in order to take the 25-years-old Komachi. Desperately trying to escape from her unfortunate destiny, the young girl makes up a pregnancy and begs him to deceive the Underworld and take another 25 years-old Komachi, who is friend of hers. Death falls in love with two women and has to come to terms with itself, in this story that takes inspiration from a Japanese classic, here set in a misterious and seductive Hong Kong, shown over the course of decades.

