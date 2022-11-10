1971

Two-Lane Blacktop

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 6th, 1971

Studio

Universal Pictures

A driver and a mechanic travel around the United States hopping from drag strip to drag strip in a 1955 Chevy Bel-Air coupe. They race for money, betting with their competitors. The pair gain a young and talkative female stowaway. Along the way they unintentionally attract a well-to-do drifter driving a new Pontiac GTO. This older man, looking for attention, antagonizes their efforts.

Cast

Warren OatesG.T.O.
Dennis WilsonThe Mechanic
Laurie BirdThe Girl
Rudy WurlitzerHot Rod Driver
Harry Dean StantonOklahoma Hitchhiker
Jaclyn HellmanHot Rod Driver's Girl

