Everyone knows that Eliane Weiss is dedicated in everything she does, from her husband, to her daughter and pupils. But not everyone knows that she longs for more - more time for her, more fun, more thrills. So when she decides to start working on her passion, writing, and incidentally meets an attractive publisher, everyone is taken by surprise. As their seemingly perfect life starts to fall apart, everyone will have to readjust to the new Eliane Weiss.