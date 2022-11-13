Two Mums and a Giraffe

Not Available

Two mothers, one child. Marcie is a performance artist known for her daring and provocative stage shows. Dawn is an ex-model turned stay at home mum. Bailey is their three-year-old daughter. Each mother envies the other mother's role. One gets bath-times and stories, the other gets a grand evening entrance after an exciting day's work. Dawn is the biological mum, Marcie has no DNA bond. Dawn feels like she's lost her individuality. She compensates by becoming the best mother in the house. She gradually pushes her wife out, one quirky ornament at a time. Until the living room is a playpen and Marcie's daring paintings are replaced with reading lists and nutrition guidelines.