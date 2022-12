Not Available

Dalawang Pugad, Isang Ibon is a 1977 drama film directed by Ishmael Bernal. The film analyzes adultery in a mature way and presents reasons why many modern marriages in bourgeois families slowly dissipate into alienation and lead to adultery. The movie’s main plot involves a fashion model who is torn between two men: her young boyfriend, who is a self-centered, airheaded fashion model, and an older married man, who is estranged from his domineering wife.