Originally produced for the Showtime anthology series Picture Windows and screened at the Cannes Film Festival, this whimsical British short speculates upon the origins of the anonymous painting, Two Nudes Bathing, which hangs in the Louvre. The painting depicts two beautiful, naked young women engaged in a tender act. The result is the notorious painting in which the nude girls are depicted with one of them daintily holding the nipple of the other. Naturally, the finished work causes quite a stir in Comte's prudish household. Though rumors persist of a feature-length version of this film, they are unfounded: it was originally shot and produced as a 35-minute short, and that was the version that ran and was reviewed at Cannes.