1945

Two O'Clock Courage

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 12th, 1945

Studio

Not Available

After nearly running over him with her cab, Patty Mitchell picks up a fare who claims to have amnesia. As he fumbles to remember the basic facts of his identity, Patty becomes interested in the stranger and decides to help him in his search. But as the pieces of the puzzle begin to fall into place, and Patty's interest becomes more personal, the stranger finds that he is the prime suspect in a murder case.

Cast

Ann RutherfordPatty Mitchell
Richard LaneAl Haley
Lester MatthewsMark Evans
Roland DrewSteve Maitland
Emory ParnellInsp. Bill Brenner
Jane GreerHelen Carter (as Bettejane Greer)

View Full Cast >

Images