Mamdouh meets with Hanan on a ship heading to Greece, and a romance starts between them, so Mamdouh proposes to Hanan. To his surprise, Hanan returns suddenly to Egypt and asks him not to try to find her again. Mamdouh returns to Egypt to find that she is married to Ezzat Beik, a very powerful man, and a war ensues between Mamdouh and Ezzat.