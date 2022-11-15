Two Players from the Bench

Not Available

Ante and Dusko are two Dream Team players. Besides being a Croat and a Serb who fought on opposite sides in the war, both used to be volleyball players. Today, they live normal lives, one in a remote craggy region, the other in Banja Luka. There is little chance of them ever meeting again. The International War Crimes Tribunal in the Hague has indicted Colonel Skoko, a hero to some, a criminal to the others. The two main witnesses to his defense, Mato and Joso, have disappeared without a trace. Skoko's sponsor from the intelligence circles, Antisa, wants to find two men resembling Mato and Joso, to impersonate them before the Hague investigators, and hopefully bring down the indictments. Naturally, the two men he finds are none other than our heroes, Ante and Dusko.