"This was film was shot on a train trip down to Portland Oregon in the Summer of 2016 with one of my Bolex’s . I was using film from a large supply of 7222 double X negative donated to me from a friend that became outdated in 1972. I shot the film normal and processed it normal, the film turned out to be very grainy which worked well. I then rephotographed everything on my optical printer. The sound for the film was made of sound I recorded of the train."