Film director In-seong and scriptwriter Yun-ju have been seeing each other secretly. Min-a, In-seong’s ex-girlfriend, is now living in Japan, so when she decides to come to Korea to gather some news material, she makes contact with him and they arrange to go to Gangreung together. Yun-ju is kept in the dark about this. In the country cottage in Gangreung, In-seong tries to win Min-a back, but she doesn’t want him and so she leaves.