Two Strong Hearts: Live In Concert captures the magic performance of John Farnham and Olivia Newtown-John, performing together on stage. The concert was recorded live at Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, 8th April, 2015. Australia's much-loved legends performed a set together and solo sets to ensure all their hits spanning 5 decades along with some special selections were showcased for fans on this once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. Songs: Two Strong Hearts, Let Me Be There, Magic, Have You Never Been Mellow, Xanadu, I Honestly Love You, Tenterfield Saddler, No One Comes Close, Love To Shine, Age Of Reason, That's Freedom, Suddenly, Dare To Dream, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, Burn For You, Hit The Road Jack/Fever, Cry Me A River, A Little More Love, Hopelessly Devoted To You, You're The One That I Want, Summer Nights, Reasons, Man Of The Hour, Pressure Down, Playing To Win, Hearts On Fire, If Not For You, Everytime You Cry, Physical, You're The Voice, It's A Long Way To The Top