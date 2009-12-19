2009

Over 14 days, a candidate's true character is exposed through physical and mental challenges. Discovery Channel was granted special access to document this grueling test of wills and wits from the inside for TWO WEEKS IN HELL. The Green Berets rely on creative, innovative, and stealthy tactics to destabilize an enemy from within a hostile environment. A Green Beret candidate may think he's the right man for the job, but the Special Forces Assessment and Selection (SFAS) will find out. The selection process is a brutal test designed to mentally and physically smash men down to their core.