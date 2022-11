Not Available

A fun film by Arie and Mark Van Schyndel: The makers of the Hot Rod Havoc series. A motorcycle film featuring: WHO: Kutty Noteboom (Sinners) Max Schaaf, Jasin Phares, Jason Wilson (Sacred Steel) Evan Yaniv (Powerplant Choppers) Master of Disaster (Duane Peters) Matt Davis, Dean Micetech (Dice Magazine) and many more! WHAT: Knuckles, Pans, Shovels, Triumphs, Choppers, Bobbers, Skateboards, Girls, guns WHERE: Oakland, Los Angeles, El Mirage, Hemet, Hollywood, Yokohama