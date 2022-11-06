Two Who Dared: The Sharps’ War

Not Available

This gripping film tells the story of a Unitarian minister, Waitstill Sharp and his wife Martha who, just days prior to the Nazi invasion of Czechoslovakia, left their young children to help save imperiled refugees who were being persecuted in Eastern Europe. New historical memoirs reveal the true story of how an American couple’s secret mission to Europe in 1939 helped save hundreds from Nazi persecution and changed history as well as themselves. Who were these American heroes? What drove their willingness to put the well-being of strangers above that of themselves and their family? Their story is a lesson of human sacrifice and courage for every generation.