Hyeon-ho searched the whole country to look for his missing wife. He gives up a year of his life in despair, suffering from pain everyday. One day, as he was looking everywhere for his wife as usual, he meets Yeon-hwa who has a violent husband. Hyeon-ho feels his heart slowly healing, thanks to the beautiful and feminine Yeon-hwa. Hyeon-ho's house becomes their shelter as their grow out their love until his wife Ji-soo suddenly returns. Yeon-hwa can't leave or ignore her so the three of them start living together...