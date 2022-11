Not Available

Short film directed by Kriv Stenders based on the play, "Jack" by Jim McNeil. Starring - Tony Ryan & Richard Green Awards Best Australian Short Film - 1998 AFI Awards Best Short Film Under 15 Minutes - Dendy Awards 1998 Sydney Film Festival Best Australian Short Film - The Erwin Rado Award 1998 Melbourne Film Festival Best European Short Film - 1998 Rotterdam Film Festival Best Director - 1998 St Kilda Film Festival Best Short Film - 1999 Noosa Film Festival