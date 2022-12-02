Ty Barnett: Yep

Not Available

Ty Barnett, a Chicago native, got his start at Seattle’s Comedy Underground. Whoopi Goldberg called Ty “hilarious” and reviewers have said he is “thought provoking” and “edgy”. All this praise earned him many television appearances. He hosted the Food Network’s Mealin’ and Dealin’, Discovery Family’s Babies Behaving Badly and Beasts Behaving Badly, and appeared in over 15 national commercials. It all began when he was one of the two finalists on the most-watched and Emmy nominated season of Last Comic Standing. Ty went on to multiple Tonight Show appearances where Jay Leno called Ty “one of the funniest comedians working”. He also appeared in HBO’s Bad Boys of Comedy, his own Comedy Central Presents and one-hour special Issues. Ty was named “one to watch” by the Hollywood Reporter. He’s also been seen on the sitcoms Samantha Who, Til Death, Life in Pieces, NickMom Night Out and Tosh.O. His comedy album, Grown Man-Baby Steps is a favorite on Sirius XM.