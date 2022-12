Not Available

The beautiful Ayyinu, the daughter of a rich Moyuos, is kidnapped by the lonely outcast Er Sootoh (Sogotoh). To save the girl, her future fiance, the son of Prince Sette Timeh, rushes with his squad of thugs. Envy, betrayal, and the desire for possession are entwined in a tight tangle of human weaknesses and passions. The girl's meeting with Er Soothe changes the meaning of her whole life. The main character is well aware that this battle may be his last. Can love conquer death?