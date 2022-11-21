Tyler Black - God's Last Gift

Not Available

Debuting in blood and controversy, Tyler Black made an immediate impact on the Ring of Honor landscape when he, along with The Age of The Fall, strung Jay Briscoe up from the ceiling in Chicago Ridge. From that day until their parting, Black & The AotF reigned terror over ROH and the likes of The Briscoes and Steen & Generico. Yet in the midst of the chaos, as he stood alone in matches against Bryan Danielson, Austin Aries, and perhaps most importantly, ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness, it became evident that Black was something special. Not only was it the name of one devastating move but you could even believe that, for wrestling, Tyler Black was indeed God's Last Gift...