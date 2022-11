Not Available

ennifer (Hope Olaide Wilson) and her kid brothers realize they've picked the wrong house to rob when they come face-to-face with quick-tempered matriarch Madea (Tyler Perry), who promptly deposits them with the only family they have: their hard-living aunt April (Taraji P. Henson), a nightclub singer. April's got no room in her heart for the kids -- until a handsome new tenant (Adam Rodriguez) starts to crack her tough exterior.