Tyler Perry's Hell Hath No Fury Like a Woman Scorned: The Play

2014

Anita is a successful, single woman who has it all - a great job, a loving family, and the ability to pay for her baby sister's wedding. According to her best friend, however, there's only one thing missing...the love of a good man. At her friend's insistence, she meets the seemingly perfect man online and all seems well, until he convinces her to get married in Las Vegas and her life quickly spirals out of control. Can she regain the upper hand, or will the tides turn for the worse?