Tyler Perry's I Can Do Bad All By Myself (The Play)

Not Available

Madea's family comes to see her while she's sick, however it's the rest of the family that needs help. Her granddaughter Maylee has dumped her daughter, Keisha off on her sister, Vianne, who has been living with Madea for the past 6 months since her divorce. Chaos erupts when Maylee shows up engaged to Vianne's ex, Anthony, who is out to make Vy as miserable as possible. Vy meanwhile starts to get interested in Bobby, who works for Madea and who's served time, who during the past 6 months has insisted that he's no good. Elsewhere, Madea and her daughter, Cora try to convince Maylee that Keisha needs a mother to stick around with her, but that doesn't tie in with Anthony's plans. Madea's stuck with all her family's problems and a few of her own, such as Brown coming over repeatedly and getting the whole household in an uproar, and the police chasing her...