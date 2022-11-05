Type Kita… Walang Kokontra

Not Available

Isabel Torres went to the Philippines to meet her Filipino penpal Primo. Primo, on the other hand, asked his cop cousin Victor to pretend to be him for he lacks enough confidence to woo his foreign lover. Victor, who is very much focused on doing his job perfectly, thoughtlessly granted his cousin’s request. However, as Victor gets to spend time with Isabel, he finds himself diverting his concerns in finding out if Isabel is the right woman for him. Isabel, on the other hand, couldn’t help but fall in love with Victor too. Primo got jealous with the blooming romance of his cousin and penpal, who is associated to Vernon, a drug lord who is plotting something against Victor.