Tyrone, PA.

This is about my hometown, using the local obsession with cars as a means to show the place. People get work manufacturing car parts and have to own cars to get work, get groceries, get off, around, anywhere, or anything. We invest into cars tremendous amounts of money, love, skill, and creative imagination, and use it all to go 'round...' 'Doing a hardman,' a theme in the film means making a U-turn at one end of the main street, part of the 15-block circuit where drivers parade continuously from noon until midnight, on show, looking for action. –K. M.