Tyson: Unleashed

Mike Tyson: controversial, ferocious, savage, brutal. For the first time legendary heavyweight boxing champion Iron Mike talks LIVE to Steve Bunce about his shocking and violent life. Saved from the gutter and moulded into the Baddest Man on the Planet, Tyson is as explosive on stage as he was in the ring. From the street crime to the ear biting and the fights through to the uncensored truth, this story will rip out your heart. In this once-in-a-lifetime official expose, hear how burning ambition, unimaginable wealth, violence and tragedy shaped the man who became of the most controversial sporting icons of all time. Packed with exclusive bonus features, don't miss out on the most revealing sports story of the year.