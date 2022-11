Not Available

Silence Records is a record label run by the sound engineer Anders Lind together with Eva Wilke and later also Nikolaj Steenstrup. The company has for decades provided us with innovative, intrinsic and magical music such of Bo Hansson, International Harvester, Philemon Arthur and the Dung, Turid, Samla Mamma's Manna, Kebnekaise, Ragnarök, Hedningarna and Bob Hund. The film also features Bo Anders Persson from, among others, Träd, Gräs och Stenar.