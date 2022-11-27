Tzarevna Scaling

Not Available

A saleswoman from the fish store Polina Schukina is going through a difficult life period. By the grace of an extravagant grandmother, she finds herself in the fairy-tale world of princesses, where, as it turns out, everything is subordinated to bureaucracy, and in a lot of echoing corridors and government offices there are queues of girls eager to discover the princess. Pauline has to go through a series of tests that will reveal her personal qualifications in a very competitive profession.