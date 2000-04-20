2000

U-571

  • Action
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 20th, 2000

Studio

Canal Plus Image International

In the midst of World War II, the battle below the seas rages. The Nazi's have the upper edge as the Allies are unable to crack their war codes. That is, until a wrecked U-boat sends out an SOS signal, and the Allies realise this is their chance to seize the 'enigma coding machine'. But masquerading as Nazi's and taking over the U-boat is the smallest of their problems..

Cast

Matthew McConaugheyLt. Andrew Tyler
Bill PaxtonLt. Cmdr. Mike Dahlgren
Harvey KeitelCPO Henry Klough
Jon Bon JoviLt. Pete Emmett
David KeithMaj. Matthew Coonen
Thomas KretschmannCapt. Lt. Gunther Wassner

