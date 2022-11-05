Not Available

Harry Curtin (Wayne Crawford), a retired Los Angeles homicide detective, accepts a job as a private investigator in Africa. Much to his dismay, he's not hired to protect a princess or dignitary, but to be a bodyguard for a Rhinoceros! Poachers have been killing the huge armored creatures and it's up to Harry to put a stop to it. Looking for witnesses, Harry discovers the unimaginable: he's able to talk to the animals! Naturally, his colleagues think he's snapped under the African sun, but Harry and his friends in the wild kingdom work together to solve the crime and save the rhinos.