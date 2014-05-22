U.D.O. - Steelhammer Live from Moscow

2014

Russia has a special meaning for Udo Dirkschneider and his band U.D.O.. They were one of the very first international artists to tour the huge country of Russia - and their fans are still very thankful until this day. So recording a LIVE DVD to highlight the “Steelhammer” tour was an opportunity the band didn’t want to miss. It is the first LIVE release of U.D.O.’s new line-up which easily convinced fans and critics alike on recent festivals and headlining gigs. The band comes up with an exceptional setlist, incl. many classics that haven’t been played for a long time, fan favorites and tracks from the recent success album “Steelhammer”. U.D.O. once again prove why they are hailed as one of the best European live bands. "Steelhammer - Live From Moscow" was recorded on September 28th, 2013 in the "Arena Hall" in Moscow