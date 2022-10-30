Not Available

Documentary filmmaker Ami Horowitz takes us on a brutal tour of a number of places where the UN has intervened. Through interviews with those involved - some of whom wish to remain anonymous - and archive footage, he uncovers facts about manifest abuses and scandals surrounding UN missions and personnel. Such as a "forgotten" shooting in Côte d'Ivoire, during which UN soldiers opened fire on unarmed demonstrators. Or the "Oil for Food" program in Iraq, which resulted in the wrong people reaping the benefits. Horowitz also addresses the harrowing case of the UN soldiers who stood by, powerless, during the genocide in Rwanda.