U.S. Catman 2: Boxer Blow

Sam (Catman) and Gus are back to work in this movie. With Cheever dead, his old gang needs a new leader, so by having some random people beat each other up, they discover this big tall guy who only wears fatigues and seems to be strong so they make him the leader. Later on, some CIA agent finds out that some woman affiliated with the Cheever gang has a nuclear starter or something and will only give it up for a lot of money. Sam and Gus then go on a mission to get it back and save the world. Like the first in the "Catman" series, this movie also includes various scenes of Asian people beating each other up for no real reason. In this movie, the Asian guys actually speak of Cheever at one point (providing a minor link between the two plots), but that's really about it.